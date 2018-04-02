Shorthanded Lakers sputter in 84-83 loss to the Kings

Travis Wear caught a 6 a.m. flight Sunday from Oklahoma to make it back to Los Angeles in time for the Lakers' game against Sacramento. Wear had been with the South Bay Lakers, who are in the G League playoffs, but the Lakers needed him.
Alex Caruso got a call on his way to the airport, where he was set to catch a flight join his South Bay Lakers teammates in Oklahoma. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told him not to get on the plane, the Lakers needed him.
The Lakers even called up the South Bay Lakers' announcer, Jason Barquero — long-time announcer Lawrence Tanter hadn't missed a game since 1997, but he wasn't feeling well enough to do it Sunday.
Shorthanded, again, the Lakers sputtered in an 84-83 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
With 1:08 left in the game, Julius Randle split a pair of free throws, his 11th and 12th attempts in the fourth quarter alone. His make tied the score at 80, but a transition dunk by Buddy Heild off a turnover gave the Kings a two-point lead.
Another Lakers turnover with 32.6 seconds left led to another Kings score that put the game out of the Lakers' reach.
The Lakers fell to 33-43 while the Kings improved to 25-53.
Randle and Heild led all scorers with 19 points each. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 points and Ivica Zubac grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his seven points for the Lakers.
With Josh Hart back early from a broken hand, the Lakers seemed on their way to being as healthy as they'd been all year.
But on Sunday, Lonzo Ball missed his second game in a row because of a bruised left knee, the same knee in which a sprained MCL in January caused him to miss six weeks.
"He's getting treatment," Lakers coach Luke Walton said before the game. "As soon as he said it feels better and the training staff gets him doing some live speed stuff then we'll be able to get him on the court to do some two-on-two, three-on–three type of stuff. And at if that feels good get him back in the game."
Brandon Ingram missed Sunday's game with a concussion he suffered Friday, likely after being hit in the neck during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ingram had only been back for two games since missing 12 with a strained groin.
Walton's challenge through it has been to avoid overplaying his young players and exposing them to fatigue-related injuries.
"I'm not going to play Kuzma 45 minutes tonight trying to get a win," Walton said. "Probably going to play him a lot, but we do have to keep our guys healthy and we're not gonna make the playoffs, so we are going to fight as hard as we can to get wins, but we're also going to be cautious about how much we're running guys."
Kuzma didn't get to 45, but he played a game-high 39 minutes, as did Caldwell-Pope. In search of healthy bodies, those kinds of minutes will be hard to avoid.
