Lakers will take a look at LiAngelo Ball during draft-preparation workouts

The Lakers will continue preparations for the NBA draft after the Memorial Day weekend when LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of point guard Lonzo Ball, will be one of six players the team works out Tuesday.
LiAngelo Ball, who left UCLA in the wake of a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China at the start of the season, played professionally in Lithuania with the youngest Ball brother, LaMelo.
LiAngelo had become one of the top scorers in the LKL for Vytautas Prienu, averaging 12.6 points in 14 games, but he left the club with two games left in the season when he was slowed by an ankle injury. He later declared for the NBA draft.
The Lakers worked out 18 players this week, including 6-5 guard Grayson Allen of Duke, the highest-profile prospect yet to visit their training facility.
The Lakers have the 25th and 47th selections in the two-round draft. Two potential second-round picks that will work out Tuesday for the Lakers are 6-6 wing Tyus Battle of Syracuse and 6-2 point guard Jaylen Adams of St. Bonaventure. Also working out will be 7-0 center Thomas Welsh of UCLA.
The NBA draft is June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.