Lakers brass will spend several hours with Lonzo Ball on Friday

For his first workout with the Lakers, Lonzo Ball came to the team’s practice facility in El Segundo. The second one won’t be there. Ball’s second workout has been scheduled for Friday at an undisclosed location, said a source who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The Lakers brass is planning to spend several hours with Ball on Friday.

The Lakers have also conducted two workouts with Kansas forward Josh Jackson — one in Sacramento, where he has been training, and one at the Lakers’ facility on Tuesday.

Jackson and Ball have emerged as the two most likely candidates for the Lakers’ second overall pick.

Team officials will use the information they gather for next Thursday’s draft. The Lakers have the second overall pick in the draft and the 28th pick. For the 28th pick, they’ve been conducting group workouts for the last several weeks. The players in contention for the second pick have seen the Lakers individually.

The Lakers had Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox in on Tuesday and will have Washington point guard Markelle Fultz in on Thursday.

Fultz is widely expected to be drafted first overall by the Boston Celtics.

