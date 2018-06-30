Lonzo Ball awaits testing on left meniscus, but injury isn't considered serious

After recent irritation, Lonzo Ball is undergoing further testing to determine the extent of a meniscus injury to his left knee. The injury is not believed to be serious, according to people who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Ball has had issues with his left knee before. He sprained his left medial collateral ligament in January and didn’t play until after the All-Star break. Near the end of the season Ball had a contusion in his left knee that caused him to miss several games. In all, Ball missed 30 games during his rookie season with his knee injuries and a shoulder injury he sustained in December.
In May, Ball underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee to help heal it. A PRP injection can help treat ligament, tendon and cartilage problems. The meniscus is made up of cartilage in the knee and can sometimes be connected to an MCL injury.
Ball is in New York now and will undergo further testing to determine the proper course of treatment.
The Lakers drafted Ball second overall from UCLA in 2017. He immediately became the Lakers’ starting point guard and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz accomplished the same feat later in the season.
Ball averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game last season.
During his exit interview in April, the Lakers told Ball to prepare for what would be his most important offseason. They asked that he work to get stronger so his body could be more durable. Ball set a goal of playing all 82 games next season.