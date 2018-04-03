Lakers' Lonzo Ball still out; Brandon Ingram hasn't started activity yet

Lonzo Ball will be out for Tuesday's game in Utah and is likely to miss Wednesday's home game against the Spurs due to a bruise in his left knee.
After the back-to-back, Ball will have missed four games due to the injury he suffered against the Dallas Mavericks on March 28.
Ball participated in a three-on-three drill at the Lakers' facility on Monday before the team left for Utah. He is still in pain, and coach Luke Walton said he won't play his rookie point guard again until he is fully healthy, "if that happens" during the season. With only six games left, Walton said sees no reason to rush Ball back.
Ball traveled to Utah with the Lakers. When reporters were allowed into practice, he was sitting on the sideline with his left knee in an ice therapy machine.
Brandon Ingram, meanwhile, did not make the trip as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered against Milwaukee on Friday.
Walton said that when last he spoke with Ingram, the second-year forward was still experiencing pain in his head. Ingram has not begun the activities necessary to clear the league's concussion protocol.
Walton said no decision has been made to shut down either player for the season. He said he believes that even if they return with one game left in the season, the experience will be valuable.
Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli