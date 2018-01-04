Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball among top 10 in NBA All-Star fan voting first returns

In the first returns of fan voting for the NBA All-Star game, Lakers rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma rank among the top 10 Western Conference vote-getters at their positions.

Kuzma ranks ninth among front-court players with 184,338 votes while Ball ranks eighth among guards with 120,817.

Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Draymond Green, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Carmelo Anthony and Karl-Anthony Towns rank ahead of Kuzma. Kuzma ranks just ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge.

Ball trails only Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Manu Ginobili, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard. Ball has attracted more votes than Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last season the Lakers didn’t have any players finish among the top 10 vote-getters.

Starters for the Feb. 18 All-Star game at Staples Center will be chosen by fans, media and current players. The fan vote counts for 50% of the total with media counting for 25% and players the remaining 25%. Media and players will complete ballots with three front-court players and two guards from each conference.

Fan voting concludes Jan. 15. Voting can be done through the league’s website, its app, Facebook, Twitter, a google search, Amazon Alexa and two Chinese platforms: Sina Weibo and Tencent.

