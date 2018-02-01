Lakers fall flat against Magic, lose 127-105

He looked on, sullenly, as the Magic stole the ball and increased their lead to 28 points. Then, just as rookie center Thomas Bryant checked into the game, Lopez spotted a towel near the baseline. He rose from his seat to pick it up, draped it over his head and wiped his eyes, which were red. Moments later he stood up to greet his teammates during a timeout, then walked off the court, hiding himself from whatever came next.