Five takeaways from the Lakers' 108-107 win over the Orlando Magic

1. Brook Lopez can be a difference-maker in the right situation. "He definitely saved us tonight," Lonzo Ball said of Lopez. It was the Lakers' last game against Orlando during which Lopez's frustrations seemed to bubble over while he sat on the bench. He appeared to have to excused himself after a timeout during which he did not get an opportunity to go back into the game. The Lakers later said Lopez was simply going to the restroom, which was a little bit curious since his teammate Larry Nance Jr. ran after him. Regardless, Lopez was in a tough spot then. On Wednesday night, in their second matchup against the Magic, Lopez was transformative for the Lakers. They needed him against a Magic lineup with some talented big men. Lopez scored 27 points (though curiously had no rebounds), leading the team in scoring.