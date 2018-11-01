Lakers escape with victory after Mavericks erase 18-point deficit

LeBron James made a layup with 4:16 left in the game and then the Lakers went the entire rest of the game without scoring another field goal.
In the game’s final seconds Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, all of 19, scored to tie the game at 113. His idol, LeBron James, took the ball next and tried to counter with his own layup, but was fouled as he drove to the basket. James missed the first free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining, but made the second, filling Staples Center with relief.
The Lakers beat the Mavericks, 114-113, in a game they led by 18 points in the first half. The win followed back-to-back losses by the Lakers in San Antonio and Minnesota. With it, the Lakers improved to 3-5, having beaten the Mavericks, Suns and Nuggets.
LeBron James scored a game high 29 points, making 11 of 19 shots after sinking seven of his first nine. He added six assists — five of them in the first quarter – and five rebounds.
JaVale McGee played 35 minutes and blocked five shots — after the fifth McGee winked at a camera filming from the baseline. McGee also added 16 points and 15 rebounds, outscoring Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Clippers and scored only XX points.
Doncic, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, entered the game averaging 20.4 points per game, but missed his first six shots on Wednesday night. Doncic finally scored in the third quarter and finished the game with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
With the loss, Dallas fell to 2-6, and has lost five games in a row.
The game did not feature a characteristically slow start from the Lakers. After a missed layup by McGee, they went on an 8-0 run to start the game. Half of those early points came from Kyle Kuzma, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.