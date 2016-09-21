Lakers sign forward Thomas Robinson, likely to sign Metta World Peace too

The Lakers are set to round out their training camp roster with veterans Metta World Peace and Thomas Robinson.

An agreement is expected soon with World Peace, 36, for a one-year, nonguaranteed contract. Robinson, 25, has officially signed with the Lakers, the team announced.

“I can still play,” World Peace told Time Warner Cable. “It's great to be going to training camp.”

The Vertical first reported both player acquisitions.

World Peace first played for the Lakers in the 2009-10 season. He started in 77 games that season and was an integral part of the Lakers championship run, which ended with a Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics. He remained with the Lakers for four seasons before he was waived in July 2013 via the so-called amnesty provision to reduce tax bills.

He then spent some time with the New York Knicks before playing in China and Italy.

World Peace returned to the Lakers a year ago on a one-year deal to play a reserve role. He played in 35 games last season, averaging five points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

In his 16 NBA seasons, World Peace has been known for his defensive ability. He’s averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Thomas Robinson, right, then with Philadelphia, guards Jeremy Lin, then with the Lakers, on March 22, 2015. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Robinson is a power forward with four years of NBA experience. After playing at Kansas, Robinson was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Sacramento Kings. The Kings traded Robinson to the Houston Rockets during his rookie season. Robinson also played for the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded again to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-10 Robinson spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets before opting out of his contract and becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Last season Robinson played in 77 games, averaging 12.9 minutes, with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 points per game.

With those two additions, the Lakers have a full training camp roster of 20 players. They’ll have to whittle that to 15 players for the regular season.

The Lakers will have media day on Monday, then head to Santa Barbara for the start of training camp on Tuesday. They’ll have two-a-day practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, before closing camp there on Sunday.

Their eight-game preseason schedule opens on Oct. 4 in Anaheim against the Sacramento Kings.



