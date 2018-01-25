Lakers! Jordan Clarkson had a really fun week

--The Lakers' free-throw woes became a crisis. The problem is, they are winning despite this crisis, and winning always makes messages that call for improvement tougher for coaches to get across to their players. They made only two of 14 free throws against the Pacers on Friday, with their best free-throw shooter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, sitting on the bench. Clarkson was the only player to make any free throws in that game. They weren't as bad on Sunday against the Knicks, but a few days later against the Celtics, they missed four free throws in the final 20 seconds of the game that could have clinched the win. Caldwell-Pope was back, and was responsible for two of those misses. He got out of the post-game locker room before I could get in there, but there was a basketball in his locker with the words "free throw" scrawled on it in black marker.