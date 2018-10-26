Kobe Bryant has courtside seat for Lakers' come-from-behind win over previously-undefeated Nuggets

The Lakers’ glorious past is never far away from the minds of its fans, its executives and its players in literal and figurative ways. The specter of that past is why there is such urgency within the organization for a return to championship contention.
The literal reminders of it hang in the rafters. On Thursday night one also showed up in the flesh.
Kobe Bryant sat on the baseline in a corner diagonally across from the Lakers bench with his hands clasped in front of his gray suit for most of the game, with a front-row seat to another critical moment in Laker history.
LeBron James notched his first triple-double as a Laker with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The Lakers notched their first home win of the LeBron James era. The Lakers beat the then-undefeated Denver Nuggets, 121-114, improving to 2-3 this season.
Kyle Kuzma contributed 22 points and JaVale McGee added 21 for the Lakers.
Denver center Nikola Jokic was nearly unstoppable in the post for most of the night. He finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, but committed a critical turnover late in the fourth quarter.
The arena was loud when Bryant was first introduced on the video screen. They were louder when Magic Johnson walked down the sideline to hug Bryant with 5:15 left in the game, just after Lance Stephenson hit a three-pointer to cut the Nuggets’ lead to two.
They were the loudest they had been all night long when James sliced down the baseline, caught a pass from Stephenson and dunked the ball to give the Lakers the lead with 3:30 left in the game. That play came amid a 15-2 Lakers run
James slammed the ball through the net and ran past it shouting, mere feet away from where Bryant sat.