Five takeaways from the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Denver Nuggets

1. Lonzo Ball made a case for himself in Rajon Rondo’s absence. Rondo played well before his suspension, and will likely do so again when he’s able to return Saturday. But Ball came into Rondo’s three-game suspension knowing he had an opportunity before him. “Most definitely,” Ball said. “Now that they took the minutes restriction off, because they had no choice, helped me a lot to get back into the swing of things.” He had a nice game on Thursday, making important contributions at crucial times. And a big part of what he offered was defense. “They never give him enough credit for what he does defensively,” LeBron James said. “Tonight he had five steals. Every time he’s in the lineup he’s getting, two, three, four steals, deflections — all those things — and helping us get out on the break.”