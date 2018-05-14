Lakers announce summer league plans, preseason schedule

The Lakers announced plans for a second summer league appearance and six preseason games on Monday.

In addition to Las Vegas Summer League, in which all 30 NBA teams will participate this year, the Lakers will take part in a four-team Summer League in Sacramento that will include the Kings, Warriors and Miami Heat. The games will take place on July 2, 3 and 5, with a holiday break for the Fourth of July.

It is the first year of a Summer League event in Sacramento and the games will be at the Golden 1 Center, where the Kings play their home games. Utah also hosts a small Summer League. Orlando hosted a Summer League 14 times starting in 2002 but will not have one this summer.

Last season the Lakers attended only the Las Vegas Summer League. Coached by Jud Buechler, and with strong performances from Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso, the Lakers won the tournament. Kuzma will not play this summer, said Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations for the Lakers.

After a two-month break following the end of their summer obligations, the Lakers will begin a preseason schedule that will take them all over California.

They’ll open their preseason on Sept. 30 in San Diego against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers will return for two games at Staples Center, against the Nuggets and the Kings.

They’ll face the Clippers in Anaheim at the Honda Center on Oct. 6, then travel to Las Vegas for the first of two games against the Golden State Warriors. After playing the Warriors at the T-Mobile Arena, the Lakers will travel to San Jose to close their preseason schedule against them at the SAP Center.

Teams are allowed eight preseason games each season.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers' woes and let you know if you can panic now. Los Angeles Times sports writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers' woes and let you know if you can panic now. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers' woes and let you know if you can panic now. Los Angeles Times sports writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers' woes and let you know if you can panic now. CAPTION The Rams selected 11 players in the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the picks. The Rams selected 11 players in the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the picks. CAPTION The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli