Lakers let Raptors' stars shine, plus lose track of role players late, in another loss

After the Lakers gave up 40 points to the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler earlier this season, Luke Walton laid out the key to beating star-led teams.

“We let him get his and the role players all chipped in and do their part as well,” Walton said that November night, which ended with an eight-point loss for his team. “So, you know, you either take away the star or you take away the role players. You can’t let everyone have a night.”

The Lakers (12-25) followed that advice for three quarters on Sunday, then forgot it in crunch time of a 123-114 loss to the Raptors (23-10) at the Staples Center.

The Lakers never bothered the Raptors’ dynamic backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan — Lowry finished with 41 while DeRozan had 31 — but mostly silenced the Raptors’ other players. But the Lakers let them get a bit too involved as the game wore on, which resulted in a third straight loss and a sour start to the new year.

D’Angelo Russell fueled a late rally and led the Lakers with 28 points. Nick Young made seven three-pointers and finished with 26 points.

Young made three early three-pointers, which helped the Lakers keep pace as DeRozan scored 11 points in the first quarter. But a bigger boost came from Tarik Black and Thomas Robinson, who entered with other reserves and wreaked havoc inside.

Black, making his first appearance since playing three minutes in a win over the 76ers on Dec. 16 — an ankle injury has kept him from playing regular minutes since Dec. 5 — scored six points and collected eight rebounds in seven first-half minutes. Three of those rebounds came on the offensive end, and Thomas Robinson netted six points off three offensive boards.

The pair’s work, along with Young’s 12 points and seven first-half free throws from Julius Randle, was largely why the Lakers narrowly trailed at halftime, 58-57. DeRozan and Lowry each had 18 by the half, but the Raptors other seven scorers combined for only 22 points.

The start of the third quarter looked a lot like the first half. DeRozan and Lowry continued to pour shots through the rim, their teammates didn’t, and a Young-fueled offensive charge gave the Lakers a small cushion to lean on. But there was just too much DeRozan for that to last, and his 31 points had the Raptors up by two going into the fourth.

Then the Raptors’ secondary scorers found a rhythm and the Lakers were quickly staring down a more substantial deficit. Terrence Ross made a three-pointer. Backup point guard Cory Joseph scored four unanswered points. Rookie center Jakob Poeltl added four points. Soon Lowry was back to silencing the crowd with improbable three-pointers, but that was only after the Raptors’ role players laid the foundation of a 19-point lead.

The Lakers made a late push, slicing that deficit down to six with hearty defense and five straight points from Russell. But it came too late. The Raptors presented the Lakers with another defensive puzzle, and left them unable to solve it.