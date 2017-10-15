Larry Nance Jr. has the Lakers' last starting position in his sights

Only one starting position remains in play as the Lakers begin a final stretch of practices before Thursday’s season opener against the Clippers.

Larry Nance Jr., 24, is the front-runner to land the starting power forward spot alongside 7-foot center Brook Lopez.

“I just want to be on the court and make a difference. … I’m going to hustle, play defense, grab rebounds and do all the dirty work that gets me on the court,” Nance said.

Starting “is up to Luke” Walton, his coach.

Nance’s advantage goes beyond the rib muscle injury that former first-round pick Julius Randle sustained in Friday’s preseason finale, a 111-104 victory over the Clippers, and the youth of Kyle Kuzma, who averaged 19.2 points a game with 56.3% shooting before Friday’s eight-point night on one-of-eight shooting.

Nance, after averaging 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in the preseason, is seen as best suited to pair with Lopez.

“It’s been great. We definitely contrast each other very well,” Lopez said. “A lot of differences that make us good individual players makes us an even better tandem,” he added, praising Nance for more than dunking skill.

“There’s just so much more to him. Obviously, people like watching highlights and stuff like that, but when you look at the way he plays — the motor he has, the work ethic — and then he’s got great hands, a nice little hook and a nice mid-range jumper too. … He’s always in here working, expanding his game. There’s just so much he can do and he’s willing to go out there and add to his game, so I think he’ll definitely get a chance to showcase that this season.”

Walton said he’s planning an “intense” scrimmage this week that should affirm starting assignments. He’ll open the session by matching the Lakers’ first- and second-team units and rotate players from there.

What Walton seeks from Nance is an improved ability to shake off mistakes that are bound to occur in games. Friday, for instance, Nance committed a couple of turnovers early in the second half and faded from there.

“I spoke to Larry … [he’s] very hard on himself when things aren’t going well, so I don’t think [that] was a great example of what I think it will look like when he plays with that [starting] group,” Walton said. “He needs to get better at controlling his emotions to give us energy. He let emotions get the better of him.”

Nance is aware of the situation.

“He said instead of putting my head down, go make up for it — get a steal, chase down some blocked shots. Learn how to channel it,” Nance said. “I’ve got to pull myself out of those little funks. … I’ve got a week. I’ll be working on that.”

Center of attention

As veteran 7-foot center Andrew Bogut is expected to return to practice from a groin strain this week, Lopez said their complementary styles will certainly enhance what was a void for the Lakers last season.

Their presence gives Walton the flexibility to emphasize offense or defense.

“We definitely go at it in practice,” Lopez said. “It’s fantastic. We definitely make each other better players throughout that. Just going at each other makes the games easier.”

Itching to play

Kuzma, one of the Lakers’ three first-round draft picks last spring, epitomizes the anxiousness to reach the regular season.

He said the Lakers need to spend the week tightening their defense and maximizing their attention on passing the ball, but it’s hard not to dwell on the first game.

“Super excited,” said Kuzma, envisioning his role as “come off the bench, help the team win.”

