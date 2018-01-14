Lonzo Ball is questionable for Monday's game against Memphis

The Lakers survived a serious scare Sunday with prized rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

After waking up with a sore left knee the morning after Saturday’s win in Dallas, Ball underwent a MRI exam. The test, though, only revealed a minor sprain.

He’s questionable for Monday’s game against the Grizzlies.

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season.

He played 43 minutes Saturday in the Lakers’ 107-101 overtime win in Dallas.

Ball recently returned from a six-game absence after recovering from a sprained left shoulder. Since his return, the Lakers have gone 4-1 with the wins all coming in a row.

Roster moves

The team plans to sign Gary Payton II to a two-way contract in addition to calling up rookie Alex Caruso from the team’s G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to help at point guard.

Payton, the son of NBA Hall of Famer and former Laker Gary Payton, most recently was with the Milwaukee Bucks before being waived. Caruso has appeared in 11 games this season.

Etc.

Second-year forward Brandon Ingram is also questionable for Monday’s game because of an ankle injury. Ingram sprained his left ankle in the first half of the win against the Mavericks.

UP NEXT

AT MEMPHIS

When: 2:30 p.m., Monday

On the air: TV: TNT, Spectrum Sportsnet, Spectrum Deportes; Radio: 710, 1330.

Update: The Lakers have a season-best four-game winning streak but could be without Ball and Ingram. Memphis scored just 78 points in its most recent game, a loss Friday.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports