Lakers use a day off for a bonding activity at a bowling alley

Lakers coach Luke Walton split the players, coaches and staff into teams of four and created a bowling tournament. And while Caldwell-Pope started strong and showed himself as the best bowler of the group, Walton said he faded in the finals. Kyle Kuzma, forever in competition with fellow rookie Lonzo Ball, played better than Ball did. But when Ball's team was eliminated early, he made his way onto another team that lost a player for the semifinals. In the semifinals, Ball led his new team in scoring, but they still lost.