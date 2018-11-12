Lakers' LeBron James shaken by mass shooting at the Borderline Bar

“ ‘Not again.’ Or: ‘Wow.’ ‘What the hell.’ Probably some more explicit terms that I won’t say right here,” James said Sunday night. “It’s just how do we clean up this — it all comes back to this gun situation that we have in America and gun violence. I don’t definitely want to go into that right now but I can do it at a later point. We know that these people are just being able to go and buy guns and do things with them and innocent lives are being taken at young ages. Young ages.”