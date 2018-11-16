Rajon Rondo expected to have surgery on Friday and to be sidelined three to five weeks

“Last year, he was great with it,” Walton said. “It’s a new group. That group has kind of gotten in a nice rhythm of being able to run certain sets and knowing how to play out of it, and Rondo kind of orchestrating that whole deal. It’ll be a little different from that. From BI’s experience last year, but knowing that he can do that I think is something that will make it easier without Rondo this time around.”