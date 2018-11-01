Lakers' Kyle Kuzma endures hot start and cold second half against Mavericks

“I thought Kuz was good tonight,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “I did. He made plays. He’s a second-year player. These are big stakes and he’s proven he can score 37 on a given night [at San Antonio] and we’re asking him, ‘Yeah, that’s great, but play within the team structure. And make the right read and make the right pass and defend multiple people.’ There’s a lot going on and he’s constantly trying to become that type of player for us.”