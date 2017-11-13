Lakers get a road win over Suns 100-93 with Ball on the bench for the fourth

Right before the start of the fourth quarter Monday night at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, the scoreboard asked fans to imitate the main characters from the movie Titanic and pretend to stand on the bow of the luxury liner with arms spread wide open, hair blowing in the wind.
It made the Phoenix fans in the building happy, making them smile, laugh and cheer — until Corey Brewer walked onto the court and did his imitation of the other star of that movie — the iceberg.
Brewer scored all 13 of his points in the second half and slid all over the floor slapping at the basketball whenever it would bound free, giving his team the energy needed to snap a three-game losing streak and sink the Suns 100-93.
Brewer’s points came almost entirely off of his energy — cutting to the basket for a slam after a pass from Lonzo Ball, getting into transition for an easy dunk after a turnover and sliding into the corner right in front of the Suns bench for a big corner three.
And defensively, Brewer was a complete menace. He blocked shots, he created steals and he helped slow down Devin Booker, the Suns’ sharp-shooting guard who scored 36 points Monday but only seven in the fourth quarter with Brewer draped all over him.
Booker was so frustrated by the defense, he charged at the Lakers’ bench in the final minute after a miss, reacting to the jeers from the bench.
The Lakers’ strong play in the fourth quarter was even more impressive as it wrapped up a long four-game road trip that had them play in three different time zones.
With Lonzo Ball on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson carried the load, scoring 25 off the bench.
