Lakers can't keep pace in second half and fall to the Timberwolves

When Shaquille O’Neal descended from the top of the 100 section at Staples Center and took his courtside seat last Friday, even the Timberwolves felt the energy in the building change.

But in the Lakers’ 119-104 loss in Minnesota on Thursday night, there was no such boost for Los Angeles.

Minnesota’s trio of young stars scored big and helped propel the Timberwolves to an easy victory. Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points, center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 and guard Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 33 points.

The Lakers were competitive for much of the game, and even led by four during the second quarter. That was the only quarter in which they held a lead, though.

Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson finished with 18 points and seven assists. Backup center Tarik Black added 15 points by making seven of eight shots. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

The Lakers were without rookie forward Brandon Ingram, who could return to practice on Friday despite patella tendinitis in his right knee.

Rookie center Ivica Zubac played only two minutes before spraining his right ankle, the Lakers said. Zubac had an X-Ray that returned negative for fractures.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 21-54.

