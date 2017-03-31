Lakers center Ivica Zubac to miss remainder of season with high ankle sprain

Lakers center Ivica Zubac suffered a high ankle sprain against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and will miss the last two weeks of the NBA season, the team said.

An MRI exam Friday confirmed the initial diagnosis. Zubac will be re-evaluated after the season ends the Lakers said.

Zubac moved into the starting lineup on March 12. He began to see real playing time in mid-January, but was splitting time between the Lakers and their development league team, the D-Fenders.

Zubac said after the game that he wasn't sure how he suffered the injury. It happened just 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the game.

Zubac started 11 games for the Lakers. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.