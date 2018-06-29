LeBron James to become free agent after letting Cavaliers know he will not exercise option on contract

The most financially simple way for the Lakers to add two star free agents would be for them to renounce their rights to power forward Julius Randle, who is a restricted free agent, and waive and stretch payments to forward Luol Deng, who is owed $18 million in each of the next two seasons. Stretching payments on his contract would spread the salary cap hit over five years, saving the Lakers nearly $12 million on next season’s salary cap.