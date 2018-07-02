When the first jump ball is tipped in his first official game as a Laker, LeBron James will cement his place in franchise history.
At that precise moment on that October evening, James will become the greatest player to ever wear a Lakers uniform.
Easy, Magic Johnson fans. We’re not saying he’ll be the greatest Laker ever. Not even close. At age 33, and with a contract he could walk away from in three years, he won’t play here long enough for that distinction.
The Lakers renounced their rights to Julius Randle on Monday, clearing $12.5 million worth of salary cap space, according to sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Randle will immediately become an unrestricted free agent.
Moments later, they agreed to a one-year deal worth $9 million to sign Rajon Rondo, a veteran point guard most recently with the Celtics, according to sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
Randle, a 23-year-old Dallas native spent, four seasons with the Lakers after being drafted seventh overall in 2014. Although the Lakers publicly said they wanted to keep Randle, they never engaged in negotiations with the power forward’s representatives or gave them any true indication of their interest in Randle.
After LeBron James, Cleveland’s most prominent athlete is UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who ironically was summoned to Los Angeles on Monday for a media lunch to discuss his Saturday UFC 226 main-event title defense against light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Miocic, an avid Cleveland Cavaliers fan and Ohio sports follower, says he’s in line with most from the area who lament losing James to the Lakers on Sunday, but appreciate the NBA title he brought the city two years ago.
“I’m OK. Best of luck to him, whatever’s best for him and his family,” Miocic said. “He did what he said he was going to, brought a title back to Cleveland.”
In the aftermath of LeBron James agreeing to a franchise-changing four-year, $154-million contract with the Lakers on Sunday, plenty of salary cap flexibility remains for the team to continue building around the megastar.
“The Lakers left themselves with options,” said Larry Coon, a computer scientist at UC Irvine who is one of the leading experts on the NBA salary cap.
In the short term, the Lakers are up against the $101-million cap for the 2018-19 season after adding James and agreeing to one-year contracts for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($12 million), JaVale McGee ($2.4 million) and Lance Stephenson ($4.4 million). They can sign players to minimum contracts — barring further salary cap maneuvering — which would take them out of play for the big names remaining on the free agent market.
Chris Chan and Abdel Assy might as well inhabit different planets. Chan hails from Melbourne, Australia. Assy is a Montreal native who lives in Dubai.
Within minutes of each other Monday, they visited the Team LA store at Staples Center with the same purpose:
To buy a LeBron James Lakers jersey.
The back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors still are the rulers of the league until proven otherwise.
But the NBA experienced a seismic shift Sunday when LeBron James decided to join the Lakers in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in tatters and the Eastern Conference up for grabs.
Does James, who agreed to a four-year, $154-million deal, make the Lakers title contenders?
Ice Cube has made his feelings known about LeBron James decision to sign with the Lakers. The South L.A.-born rapper tweeted a 2017 video of himself, James and James Corden performing Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” on “Carpool Karaoke.”
LeBron James on skates?
The Kings, who share Staples Center with the Lakers, Clippers and the WNBA‘s Sparks, are happy to welcome the Lakers’ newest acquisition to Los Angeles and plan to invite him to a hockey game. They also hope to involve him in some hockey-related activities to take advantage of the buzz surrounding the signing of “King” James.
“We’ll try and do a couple of funny videos with him,” said Luc Robitaille, the Kings’ president and a Hall of Fame player.
With their top free agent target secured, the Lakers are expected to have a conversation with Julius Randle’s representatives Monday. The nature of that conversation is unclear.
Randle has not yet received a contract offer from the Lakers, who control his rights as a restricted free agent.
He counts for $12.5 million against the salary cap, but because he has played under the same contract for longer than three years, the Lakers have his Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to sign him. If Randle receives an offer from another team and signs their offer sheet, the Lakers also have the right to match it.