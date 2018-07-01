Paul George agrees to remain in OKC before meeting with Lakers; Durant, Jordan and Paul agree to deals

Paul George will not come home.
The Palmdale native has committed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a source who was not authorized to speak publicly. George went to Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon and made his commitment before even meeting with the Lakers, the team for which he grew up dreaming about playing.
The Thunder will be able to give George a more lucrative contract than the Lakers could have.
Chris Paul and Kevin Durant reportedly agreed to lucrative contracts as well with the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, respectively, when the free-agency period began at 9:01 p.m. PDT Saturday.
Players can negotiate with teams and agree to deals but can’t sign a contract until 9 a.m. PDT June 6.
George forced his way out of Indiana last year by telling the Pacers he planned to become a free agent this summer and sign with the Lakers. The Pacers then refused to trade George to the Lakers, instead sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he joined Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. They lost in the first round of the playoffs and seemed destined to be separated.
But during the past week, George increasingly seemed to be leaning toward staying.
With George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant all accounted for, by far the biggest free agent who remains is LeBron James, whom the Lakers are hoping to woo.
DeAndre Jordan, who opted out of a $24.1 million deal with the Clippers on Friday, agreed to a deal for a little less money to play for the Dallas Mavericks, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the contract.
Jordan had reneged on a free-agent deal with the Mavericks during free agency three years ago and returned to the Clippers. Now he has left the Clippers after 10 seasons to join Dallas.
The Clippers have moved on and will meet with unrestricted free-agent guard Avery Bradley on Sunday, according to an official.
Bradley played in only six games for the Clippers last season after he was acquired from Detroit in the Blake Griffin trade. Bradley had season-ending abdominal and groin surgery.
The Clippers will also meet with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers last season, soon, according to an executive.
