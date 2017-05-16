Lakers will receive No. 2 pick in 2017 NBA draft

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
That was the case for the Lakers Tuesday night, when they were awarded the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft via the lottery — a random drawing of numbered ping pong balls that determine the order of the top 14 picks.
The Lakers’ odds of getting a top-three pick was 46.9%.
The Boston Celtics will make the top-overall selection in the draft and the Philadelphia 76ers will pick third.
“I feel good,” Lakers president Magic Johnson told a ESPN reporter moments before the lottery results were announced. “Whether we keep it or not we are going to be a successful franchise and if we are able to keep it we are going to get a talented young player.”
The Lakers have shown interest in the top-three players of this years draft, all point guards, including UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Washington’s Markelle Fultz and Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox.
The Celtics had the highest odds of getting a top-three pick at 64.26% and the Phoenix Suns had the second-highest odds at 55.82%. However the Suns fell to the fourth pick.
If the Lakers’ pick had fallen out of the top three, it would have been awarded to the 76ers (via the Suns) and the Lakers would have also lost their 2019 first-round pick, which is unprotected, to the Orlando Magic.
The Lakers have had the No. 2 in pick the last two drafts, selecting Brandon Ingram last year and D’Angelo Russell in 2015.
FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER
No. | Team
1. Boston Celtics
2. LAKERS
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Phoenix Suns
6. Orlando Magic
8. New Yorks Knicks
10. Sacramento Kings
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat
16. Chicago Bulls
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. Indiana Pacers
19. Atlanta Hawks
20. Portland Trail Blazers
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Toronto Raptors
24. Utah Jazz
25. Orlando Magic
26. Portland Trail Blazers
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. LAKERS
29. San Antonio Spurs
30. Utah Jazz
