Reigning AL champion Indians look stronger than ever in AL Central

A look at how the American League Central is likely to play out during the 2017 MLB season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)
1 | CLEVELAND INDIANS
2016 | 94-67, 1st in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2016
There’s a lot to like about the Indians, who signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion, added accomplished left-hander Boone Logan to a bullpen that will have dominant left-hander Andrew Miller for the entire season, and return starting pitchers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco, who sat out most of the 2016 postseason because of injuries. Second baseman Jason Kipnis (right shoulder strain) will open the season on the disabled list, but outfielder Michael Brantley made progress this spring and could provide a huge boost if he returns from a shoulder injury.
Starting lineup
LF Michael Brantley
DH Edwin Encarnacion
2B Jose Ramirez
C Yan Gomes
RF Abraham Almonte
CF Tyler Naquin
3B Giovanny Urshela
Pitching rotation
RH Corey Kluber
RH Carlos Carrasco
RH Danny Salazar
RH Trevor Bauer
RH Josh Tomlin
Closer
RH Cody Allen
::
2 | DETROIT TIGERS
2016 | 86-75, 2nd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2014
Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera has shown no signs of slowing — he hit .316 with 39 home runs and 108 runs batted in last season — and he teams with Victor Martinez (.289, 27 HRs, 86 RBIs) for big middle-of-the-order punch. But will Detroit’s power mask deficiencies on defense and on the basepaths? A lack of speed isn’t the only problem; the Tigers must cut down on baserunning mistakes. A rotation headed by Justin Verlander, Jordan Zimmermann and Michael Fulmer should be strong. J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) could open on the disabled list.
Starting lineup
2B Ian Kinsler
RF J.D. Martinez
1B Miguel Cabrera
DH Victor Martinez
LF Justin Upton
3B Nick Castellanos
CF Tyler Collins
C James McCann
Pitching rotation
RH Justin Verlander
RH Jordan Zimmermann
RH Michael Fulmer
LH Daniel Norris
Closer
RH Francisco Rodriguez
::
3 | KANSAS CITY ROYALS
2016 | 81-81, 3rd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2015
The January death of ace Yordano Ventura left a gaping hole at the top of the rotation, and the loss of Kendrys Morales to Toronto left a void in the middle of the batting order. Bounce-back years from Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain would help an Eric Hosmer-led lineup. The rotation looks thin, and only Kelvin Herrera remains from what was a three-headed bullpen monster — Wade Davis and Greg Holland were the other two — that keyed the Royals’ 2015 World Series run.
Starting lineup
3B Mike Moustakas
CF Lorenzo Cain
1B Eric Hosmer
C Salvador Perez
LF Alex Gordon
DH Brandon Moss
2B Raul Mondesi Jr.
Pitching rotation
LH Danny Duffy
RH Ian Kennedy
RH Jason Hammel
RH Nate Karns
LH Jason Vargas
Closer
RH Kelvin Herrera
::
4 | CHICAGO WHITE SOX
2016 | 78-84, 4th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2008
The December trades of ace Chris Sale to Boston for four prospects, including 105-mph-throwing reliever Michael Kopech, and outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington for three prospects, signaled the start of a major rebuild that could soon include trades of ace Jose Quintana and closer David Robertson. There isn’t much offense surrounding Jose Abreu (.293, 25 HRs, 100 RBIs) and Todd Frazier (40 HRs, 98 RBIs). The rotation drops off after Quintana, and there isn’t much bullpen depth beyond Robertson and setup man Nate Jones.
Starting lineup
SS Tim Anderson
LF Melky Cabrera
1B Jose Abreu
3B Todd Frazier
RF Avisail Garcia
C Omar Narvaez
DH Matt Davidson
2B Tyler Saladino
CF Jacob May
Pitching rotation
LH Jose Quintana
LH Carlos Rodon
RH Miguel Gonzalez
Closer
RH David Robertson
::
5 | MINNESOTA TWINS
2016 | 59-103, 5th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2010
With five position-playing regulars — Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco — who are 25 or younger, the Twins are clearly in a developmental phase. But there are two established run-producers, Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier, in the middle of the order and a veteran presence, Jason Castro, behind the plate. There is great speed and arm strength in the outfield, but a middling rotation lacks a true ace, and there is a lack of dominant arms in the back of the bullpen.
Starting lineuep
CF Byron Buxton
1B Joe Mauer
2B Brian Dozier
3B Miguel Sano
RF Max Kepler
DH Byung Ho Park
LF Eddie Rosario
C Jason Castro
SS Jorge Polanco
Pitching rotation
RH Phil Hughes
RH Kyle Gibson
LH Adalberto Mejia
Closer
