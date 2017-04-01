Reigning AL champion Indians look stronger than ever in AL Central

A look at how the American League Central is likely to play out during the 2017 MLB season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)

1 | CLEVELAND INDIANS

2016 | 94-67, 1st in Central

Last year in playoffs | 2016

There’s a lot to like about the Indians, who signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion, added accomplished left-hander Boone Logan to a bullpen that will have dominant left-hander Andrew Miller for the entire season, and return starting pitchers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco, who sat out most of the 2016 postseason because of injuries. Second baseman Jason Kipnis (right shoulder strain) will open the season on the disabled list, but outfielder Michael Brantley made progress this spring and could provide a huge boost if he returns from a shoulder injury.

Starting lineup

DH Carlos Santana

SS Francisco Lindor

LF Michael Brantley

DH Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jose Ramirez

C Yan Gomes

RF Abraham Almonte

CF Tyler Naquin

3B Giovanny Urshela

Pitching rotation

RH Corey Kluber

RH Carlos Carrasco

RH Danny Salazar

RH Trevor Bauer

RH Josh Tomlin

Closer

RH Cody Allen

::

2 | DETROIT TIGERS

2016 | 86-75, 2nd in Central

Last year in playoffs | 2014

Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera has shown no signs of slowing — he hit .316 with 39 home runs and 108 runs batted in last season — and he teams with Victor Martinez (.289, 27 HRs, 86 RBIs) for big middle-of-the-order punch. But will Detroit’s power mask deficiencies on defense and on the basepaths? A lack of speed isn’t the only problem; the Tigers must cut down on baserunning mistakes. A rotation headed by Justin Verlander, Jordan Zimmermann and Michael Fulmer should be strong. J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) could open on the disabled list.

Starting lineup

2B Ian Kinsler

RF J.D. Martinez

1B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

LF Justin Upton

3B Nick Castellanos

CF Tyler Collins

C James McCann

SS Jose Iglesias

Pitching rotation

RH Justin Verlander

RH Jordan Zimmermann

RH Michael Fulmer

LH Daniel Norris

RH Anibal Sanchez

Closer

RH Francisco Rodriguez

::

3 | KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2016 | 81-81, 3rd in Central

Last year in playoffs | 2015

The January death of ace Yordano Ventura left a gaping hole at the top of the rotation, and the loss of Kendrys Morales to Toronto left a void in the middle of the batting order. Bounce-back years from Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain would help an Eric Hosmer-led lineup. The rotation looks thin, and only Kelvin Herrera remains from what was a three-headed bullpen monster — Wade Davis and Greg Holland were the other two — that keyed the Royals’ 2015 World Series run.

Starting lineup

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

CF Lorenzo Cain

1B Eric Hosmer

C Salvador Perez

LF Alex Gordon

DH Brandon Moss

RF Paulo Orlando

2B Raul Mondesi Jr.

Pitching rotation

LH Danny Duffy

RH Ian Kennedy

RH Jason Hammel

RH Nate Karns

LH Jason Vargas

Closer

RH Kelvin Herrera

::

4 | CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2016 | 78-84, 4th in Central

Last year in playoffs | 2008

The December trades of ace Chris Sale to Boston for four prospects, including 105-mph-throwing reliever Michael Kopech, and outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington for three prospects, signaled the start of a major rebuild that could soon include trades of ace Jose Quintana and closer David Robertson. There isn’t much offense surrounding Jose Abreu (.293, 25 HRs, 100 RBIs) and Todd Frazier (40 HRs, 98 RBIs). The rotation drops off after Quintana, and there isn’t much bullpen depth beyond Robertson and setup man Nate Jones.

Starting lineup

SS Tim Anderson

LF Melky Cabrera

1B Jose Abreu

3B Todd Frazier

RF Avisail Garcia

C Omar Narvaez

DH Matt Davidson

2B Tyler Saladino

CF Jacob May

Pitching rotation

LH Jose Quintana

RH James Shields

LH Carlos Rodon

RH Miguel Gonzalez

LH Derek Holland

Closer

RH David Robertson

::

5 | MINNESOTA TWINS

2016 | 59-103, 5th in Central

Last year in playoffs | 2010