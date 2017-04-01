Red Sox look armed for a repeat in AL East

A look at how the American League East is likely to play out during the 2017 season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)

1 | BOSTON RED SOX

2016 | 93-69, 1st in East

Last year in playoffs | 2016

What the Red Sox hoped would be a dominant rotation is showing cracks, with an elbow injury sidelining $217-million ace David Price until at least May. But a staff headed by Rick Porcello and left-hander Chris Sale should still be formidable. Despite the retirement of slugger David Ortiz, a deep and versatile lineup, led by 2016 American League MVP runner-up Mookie Betts (.318, 31 home runs, 113 runs batted in) and Hanley Ramirez (.286, 30 HRs, 111 RBIs), should provide more than enough offense.

Starting lineup

2B Dustin Pedroia

LF Andrew Benintendi

RF Mookie Betts

DH Hanley Ramirez

1B Mitch Moreland

SS Xander Bogaerts

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

3B Pablo Sandoval

C Sandy Leon

Pitching rotation

RH Rick Porcello

LH Chris Sale

LH Eduardo Rodriguez

RH Steven Wright

LH Drew Pomeranz

Closer

RH Craig Kimbrel

::

2 | TORONTO BLUE JAYS

2016 | 89-73, 2nd (tie) in East

Last year in playoffs | 2016

The top four starters — Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada and Marcus Stroman — return from a rotation that was a half-run better on ERA than any in the AL last year, and veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano was added at the trade deadline. Kendrys Morales, the new designated hitter, should ease the loss of slugger Edwin Encarnacion, and there is plenty of pop with Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista. Kevin Pillar is a spectacular defender in center field. Even with uncertainty in the bullpen, at first base and in left field, the Blue Jays should contend for a playoff spot.

Starting lineup

2B Devon Travis

C Russell Martin

3B Josh Donaldson

RF Jose Bautista

DH Kendrys Morales

SS Troy Tulowitzki

LF Steve Pearce

1B Justin Smoak

CF Kevin Pillar

Pitching rotation

RH Aaron Sanchez

LH J.A. Happ

RH Marco Estrada

RH Marcus Stroman

LH Francisco Liriano

Closer

RH Roberto Osuna

3 | BALTIMORE ORIOLES

::

2016 | 89-73, 2nd (tie) in East

Last year in playoffs | 2016

Sluggers Mark Trumbo (47 HRs, 108 RBIs in 2016), Chris Davis (38 HRs, 84 RBIs), Manny Machado (37 HRs, 96 RBIs), Adam Jones (29 HRs, 83 RBIs) and Jonathan Schoop (25 HRs, 82 RBIs) should generate plenty of offense in hitter-friendly Camden Yards. A bullpen led by closer Zach Britton and setup man Darren O’Day should be solid. But there are many questions in a rotation that ranked 13th in the AL with a 4.72 ERA last season and will be without ace Chris Tillman (shoulder injury) for at least a month.

Starting lineup

LF Hyun Soo Kim

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

RF Seth Smith