Red Sox look armed for a repeat in AL East

A look at how the American League East is likely to play out during the 2017 season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)
1 | BOSTON RED SOX
2016 | 93-69, 1st in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
What the Red Sox hoped would be a dominant rotation is showing cracks, with an elbow injury sidelining $217-million ace David Price until at least May. But a staff headed by Rick Porcello and left-hander Chris Sale should still be formidable. Despite the retirement of slugger David Ortiz, a deep and versatile lineup, led by 2016 American League MVP runner-up Mookie Betts (.318, 31 home runs, 113 runs batted in) and Hanley Ramirez (.286, 30 HRs, 111 RBIs), should provide more than enough offense.
Starting lineup
LF Andrew Benintendi
RF Mookie Betts
DH Hanley Ramirez
C Sandy Leon
Pitching rotation
RH Rick Porcello
LH Chris Sale
LH Eduardo Rodriguez
RH Steven Wright
Closer
::
2 | TORONTO BLUE JAYS
2016 | 89-73, 2nd (tie) in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The top four starters — Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada and Marcus Stroman — return from a rotation that was a half-run better on ERA than any in the AL last year, and veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano was added at the trade deadline. Kendrys Morales, the new designated hitter, should ease the loss of slugger Edwin Encarnacion, and there is plenty of pop with Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista. Kevin Pillar is a spectacular defender in center field. Even with uncertainty in the bullpen, at first base and in left field, the Blue Jays should contend for a playoff spot.
Starting lineup
2B Devon Travis
3B Josh Donaldson
RF Jose Bautista
DH Kendrys Morales
LF Steve Pearce
1B Justin Smoak
CF Kevin Pillar
Pitching rotation
RH Aaron Sanchez
LH J.A. Happ
RH Marco Estrada
RH Marcus Stroman
LH Francisco Liriano
Closer
RH Roberto Osuna
3 | BALTIMORE ORIOLES
::
2016 | 89-73, 2nd (tie) in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Sluggers Mark Trumbo (47 HRs, 108 RBIs in 2016), Chris Davis (38 HRs, 84 RBIs), Manny Machado (37 HRs, 96 RBIs), Adam Jones (29 HRs, 83 RBIs) and Jonathan Schoop (25 HRs, 82 RBIs) should generate plenty of offense in hitter-friendly Camden Yards. A bullpen led by closer Zach Britton and setup man Darren O’Day should be solid. But there are many questions in a rotation that ranked 13th in the AL with a 4.72 ERA last season and will be without ace Chris Tillman (shoulder injury) for at least a month.
Starting lineup
LF Hyun Soo Kim
CF Adam Jones
3B Manny Machado
1B Chris Davis
DH Mark Trumbo
RF Seth Smith
2B Jonathan Schoop
C Welington Castillo
SS J.J. Hardy
Pitching rotation
RH Kevin Gausman
RH Dylan Bundy
LH Wade Miley
RH Ubaldo Jimenez
RH Mike Wright
Closer
LH Zach Britton
::
4 | NEW YORK YANKEES
2016 | 84-78, 4th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2015
A rotation lacking in depth and durability should be supported by a strong bullpen headed by flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman, dominant setup man Dellin Betances, who struck out 126 and walked 28 in 73 innings last season, and Tyler Clippard, who closed for Washington (2012) and Oakland (2015). Catcher Gary Sanchez was a rookie sensation, with 20 homers and 42 RBIs in 53 games last season, but the lineup needs more production from the top and tails off at the bottom. Shortstop Didi Gregorious (strained shoulder) is out until May.
Starting lineup
C Gary Sanchez
1B Greg Bird
2B Starlin Castro
RF Aaron Judge
SS Ronald Torreyes
Pitching rotation
RH Masahiro Tanaka
LH CC Sabathia
RH Luis Severino
LH Bryan Mitchell
Closer
LH Aroldis Chapman
::
5 | TAMPA BAY RAYS
2016 | 68-94, 5th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2013
There is no better defensive center fielder than the acrobatic and fearless Kevin Kiermaier, who won a Gold Glove in 2016, and the Rays have a two-time Gold Glove winner in third baseman Evan Longoria. Free-agent additions Wilson Ramos (.307, 22 homers, 80 RBIs in 2016) and Colby Rasmus (103 homers in last five seasons) will add power, assuming they return from knee (Ramos) and hip (Rasmus) surgeries. But the rotation does not appear deep enough and the bullpen improved enough for the Rays to contend.
Starting lineup
DH Corey Dickerson
CF Kevin Kiermaier
3B Evan Longoria
2B Brad Miller
LF Colby Rasmus
RF Steven Souza
SS Tim Beckham
C Curt Casali
Pitching rotation
RH Chris Archer
RH Alex Cobb
LH Blake Snell
RH Matt Andriese
Closer
RH Alex Colome
Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna