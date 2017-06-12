Angels select prep outfielder Jordon Adell in first round of MLB draft

The Angels selected high school outfielder Jordon Adell with their first pick in Monday’s draft, a high-ceiling, high-risk selection.

The Angels are desperately in need of talent, but Adell would be unlikely to ascend to the major leagues before Mike Trout can leave as a free agent in 2020.

Adell, 18, is highly rated for power, speed and throwing ability.

He hit 25 home runs, tops among prep players in the United States, and batted .563 with 22 stolen bases at Ballard High in Louisville, Ky. He even hit 95 mph as a right-handed pitcher, which could be a fallback option for the Angels if his tools do not develop.

Adell’s father played for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Adell attended the MLB draft Monday. When asked what the Angels were getting, Adell told MLB Network: “They’re getting the full package, I believe.”

The Angels have a second-round pick later Monday, the 47th overall pick. The third through 10th rounds take place Tuesday, the 11th through 40th rounds Wednesday.

Angels scouting director Matt Swanson, conducting his first draft since his hiring last year, is expected to discuss his selections later Monday.

Draft success is crucial for the Angels in rebuilding a minor league system ranked by Baseball America as the worst in the game. The Angels have not spent lavishly in Latin America, and they forfeited their 2012 and 2013 first-round picks as compensation for signing Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, respectively.

Their top pick in 2011, first baseman C.J. Cron, has spent parts of the last four seasons in Anaheim but has yet to secure a full-time job. Their top pick in 2014, pitcher Sean Newcomb, was included in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Neither of their top picks in 2015 or 2016 — catcher Taylor Ward and first baseman Matt Thaiss, respectively — is considered a top prospect.

