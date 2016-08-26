Around the Horn: Addison Russell reaches rare mark for a Cubs shortstop

Addison Russell became only the third Cubs shortstop in history to have at least 80 RBIs in a season. Who were the other two? Answer at the end of these notes…. Angels reliever Huston Street tweeted the following after surgery Wednesday: “Just got out of surgery, still pretty loopy, but the doc said I should come back throwing 98, but it could have been 89.”… Cal Ripken Jr. turned 56 on Wednesday…. It’s unlikely that A’s ace Sonny Gray will make another start this season. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7 because of a strained right forearm and told reporters Monday that “I’m hoping; I’d like to get out there again. But I’m not ready to throw now. I know that even if they cleared me to throw when I go in there to talk to them, I’d be forcing it by going out there today…. Through Thursday’s games, the Texas Rangers were 52-26 against teams with a .500 record or better, but only 23-27 against teams under .500…. A fan fell from the stands in Seattle into the Yankees dugout Wednesday night. As catcher Brian McCann told the New York Daily News, “He hit his head on the ground; it looked like he was out of it. He basically knocked himself out. It was a loud thud, I turned around and he was out of it.” Manager Joe Girardi: “It kind of freaked me out, actually. I think he tried to jump in, but he was probably not in a state to be walking.” Chris Davis of Baltimore and Khris Davis of Oakland have homered on the same day three times this month…. Boston’s David Ortiz set a team record with his 10th season of 100 or more RBIs, breaking the record of nine he had shared with Ted Williams…. Major League Baseball has agreed to hold games in Puerto Rico and will work with the players' association to invest $5 million in developing baseball on the island…. According to multiple reports, notoriously pudgy Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval has lost 25 pounds since going on the disabled list in April… An anonymous major league scout, on the swing of former college football star and NFL washout Tim Tebow, who is hoping a team will sign him to a minor league contract: “If it was any longer, it would take out the front row.”… Answer: Ernie Banks and Roy Smalley.

