Astros' Bregman finds the right stuff against left-handers

Carlos Beltran used to be a feared hitter, and years ago was a playoff nemesis of the Dodgers. For the young and talented Houston Astros, he provides a veteran presence and clubhouse leadership.

So no surprise that Alex Bregman, the Astros’ 23-year-old third baseman, was interested in Beltran’s take on Game 2’s late-inning home run barrage.

Bregman walked off the chartered plane that brought the Astros to Houston this week alongside Beltran, 40, and peppered him with questions.

“What was going through your head when [Jose] Altuve hit the homer?" Bregman asked. “… What about when Correa hit his? What about when they hit theirs?”

He added: “We were just going back and forth.”

Drafted second overall out of Louisiana State in 2015 by the Astros, Bregman has become a steady producer, particularly against left-handed pitchers. A right-handed hitter, he hit .331 with a .974 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against them this season. And the Dodgers are slated to start left-handers in five of this series’ first six games.

Asked about that success, Bregman noted that he was better against right-handers in 2016, his rookie season.

“I think that one change that I made this year, against left-handed pitching, I'm not trying to force the ball the other way,” he said. “I'm not trying to guide it into the four-hole.”

He now reminds himself to hit the ball where it is pitched — a backdoor slider toward right field, an inside fastball toward left.

“I think it's paid off,” Bregman said.

In Friday’s Game 3, he grounded out and had a sacrifice fly against Yu Darvish, a right-hander; struck out against Kenta Maeda, another right-hander; drew a walk from left-hander Tony Watson; and flied to right against right-hander Ross Stripling.

Verlander’s availability

Astros manager A.J. Hinch deployed Justin Verlander out of the bullpen to finish off the Boston Red Sox in the fourth game of the American League division series. The tactic worked, but it also forced Hinch to wait until Game 2 of the next playoff round to start Verlander again.

On Friday, Hinch insisted there would be no relief appearance from Verlander in this series, even though there isn’t a next round. Verlander is scheduled to start a potential sixth game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

“I have not thought about him,” Hinch said. “Last time I used him as a reliever, I got yelled at.”

Case is closed

Major League Baseball, not the Astros, was responsible for deciding that Game 3 would be played with Minute Maid Park’s roof closed.

The Astros made no secret that they wanted the roof closed, partly because it amplifies crowd noise and boosts the team’s home-field advantage. The Dodgers, who rarely play indoors, would probably like it open.

With scattered showers forecast for Friday night, MLB ordered the roof closed.

Short hops

The Astros have had at least one batter reach base in 14 consecutive, spanning back to the fifth inning of Game 2. … Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, using crutches because he has a broken leg, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3.

Times staff writer Kevin Baxter contributed to this report.

