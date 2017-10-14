Justin Verlander goes the distance and Astros walk off with 2-1 victory over Yankees

The ballpark became a playground, and 10 major league players morphed into pre-teen pickup basketball players. Todd Frazier sent a line drive soaring toward Minute Maid Park’s left-field fence in Saturday’s fifth inning. It was the second game of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, but it felt like after school in a suburb somewhere.

Frazier’s drive caromed off the warning track and lodged itself between the fence and a uselessly high piece of padding. Dumbfounded, Houston center fielder George Springer first tried to shake the baseball loose, like a 12-year-old faced with a particularly sturdy stanchion.

Eventually, Springer tore off his glove and chucked it at the ball. Nothing took. Only two minutes later did anyone manage to unearth the treasure, when a Yankee reliever positioned a chair below the ball and leapt to take it down.

Like the Little League star he once was, Frazier had sprinted all the way home when the ball made itself unreachable. He represented the go-ahead run, Aaron Hicks scoring easily from second base. The call forced Frazier back to second and kept the score tied, 1-1, until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Jose Altuve singled against Aroldis Chapman and scampered home on Carlos Correa’s double to the right-center gap.

The Astros’ 2-1 victory secured them a commanding 2-0 lead in this series.

Correa slid into second base, vaulted up, and watched the play at the plate, as Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez dropped the ball to grant the Astros the winning run. Correa tore off his helmet and flung it as far as he could. He brought both hands to his chest and nearly ripped off his jersey to match, and a sold-out crowd of 43,193 fans clamored into a din.

Functionally, the Astros won because of Justin Verlander, who turned in a sublime start to match the momentous occasion. He struck out 13 Yankees, and, in firing a complete-game five-hitter, ventured far beyond where most starters range in modern postseasons. In 41 previous playoff starts this year, not once had any man obtained even one out in the eighth.

David J. Phillip / Associated Press Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reacts after scoring the game-winning run past Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS on Oct. 14. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reacts after scoring the game-winning run past Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS on Oct. 14. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Verlander had it from the start. To begin, he set up both Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge with steady heat, then spun vicious sliders to strike them out. With one out in the third, he ceded a deep fly to Chase Headley, but Josh Reddick hopped at the right-field wall to secure it.

Up next, Brett Gardner whacked a ball down the right-field line, far from any Astros defenders, who had been playing him to pull the ball. When he noted that, he accelerated around first, but Correa’s relay throw beat him to third base. He was called safe, but the Astros walked off the field when the review began. They knew he was out.

Houston struck first in the fourth. Correa powered a two-strike fastball to right field, and the ball carried as Aaron Judge gave chase. As both neared the wall, a young fan in the first row reached his glove over and attempted a catch. He missed it, but the ball bounced into the stands and was ruled a home run. A crew-chief review confirmed the call.

The Yankees’ only run scored on the weirdest play of the game. Verlander was otherwise unbeatable, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch showed continuous faith.

Verlander is 34 and a likely Hall of Famer. He has thrown at least 200 innings in 10 of the last 11 seasons, and another 116 between his many postseason runs. His right arm is as resilient as exists in modern Major League Baseball, and his confidence is not far behind. Verlander said Friday that he often wonders how he would’ve handled long-ago baseball, when pitchers were expected to handle 300 innings per season.

“I think that I've been really fortunate to just be blessed with good mechanics and the right type of, I don't know, muscular whatever,” Verlander said. “So, I don't get hurt very easily, knock on wood, throughout my career. I think those are the type of guys that excelled back then. You go out there and you just pitched, and your body adapts to what you ask it to do. If I would ask my body to throw every four days, I think I could do it.”

No one will argue against him for a while, not after his 124-pitch effort Saturday.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts comments on Corey Seager's injury before game 1 of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts comments on Corey Seager's injury before game 1 of the NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts comments on Corey Seager's injury before game 1 of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts comments on Corey Seager's injury before game 1 of the NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on his injury that is keeping him out of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on his injury that is keeping him out of the NLCS. CAPTION Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke and Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh discuss the NLCS and what to expect from both teams. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke and Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh discuss the NLCS and what to expect from both teams. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss what it means for Corey Seager to not be in the NLCS lineup. Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss what it means for Corey Seager to not be in the NLCS lineup.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura