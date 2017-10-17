Yankees come back late to beat the Astros and even ALCS

The men in the New York Yankees’ bullpen owned the best view of the eighth-inning hit that won Tuesday’s fourth game of the American League Championship Series. They hopped in unison as the screaming liner off Gary Sanchez’s bat beelined toward the vast uncovered territory in right-center field.

As it caromed off the grass and Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius sprinted home, the Yankees’ dugout erupted in celebration, soon followed by the sold-out crowd of 48,804 fans. The Yankees’ 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros tied this series, two games to two, and ensured it will return to Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Friday for a sixth game.

Astros starter Lance McCullers and Yankees starter Sonny Gray matched each other’s efforts. Gray had known since the last round’s end that he would draw this start. McCullers learned just before midnight Monday that this would be his. Asked for an explanation, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said only that McCullers “is really good.”

He pitched that way, causing through six scoreless innings as his teammates jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

The Astros scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh. Carlos Beltran’s second-inning double was the game’s lone hit until the third inning. It was also the Astros’ first by a left-handed hitter in this series. They had gone 0 for 28.

The fourth inning ended in odd fashion. On first base with one out, Aaron Judge ranged past second base while a short fly from Sanchez headed to right field. When Josh Reddick caught it and threw to first, his throw appeared to beat Judge by a millisecond. But the Yankees challenged the call, and Judge was ruled safe. During the review, he realized he had not touched second base on his way back to first, an infraction that would have resulted in an out had the Astros challenged.

So he took off for second base before McCullers had even gotten set and was thrown out easily.

As the sixth inning started, David Robertson warmed in the Yankees’ bullpen. Manager Joe Girardi summoned him after Gray let on the first two Astros he faced and threw a first-pitch ball to the third, Jose Altuve.

Robertson walked Altuve to load the bases, then struck out Carlos Correa. Robertson threw a 1-and-1 curveball that hung along the inside of the plate to Yuli Gurriel, who anticipated it and whacked it down the left-field line. All three Astros on base scored as Robertson kicked dirt on the mound. Another Astro scored an inning later, when Yankee second baseman Starlin Castro committed his second error of the evening.

Hinch stuck with McCullers into the bottom of the seventh, ground the 24-year-old had not covered since June 8. He made it only one pitch, because that pitch hung over the middle of the plate, and Judge banged it off of the batter’s eye in center field, 427 feet from home plate.

In jogged Chris Devenski, who immediately ceded a triple to Gregorius. A well-struck sacrifice fly from Sanchez scored him. After Devenski walked Greg Bird, Hinch called in Joe Musgrove, who induced a groundout from Starlin Castro and a popout from Aaron Hicks.

Hinch left Musgrove in for the eighth as Ken Giles, his closer, warmed. Todd Frazier began by stroking a single into left field, and he took third when pinch-hitter Chase Headley drove a Musgrove cutter into the left-center gap. Headley went for second base, but tripped between the bases, forcing himself into a rundown. He made it to second safely only because Altuve stood behind the base as he received the throw and applied a late tag.

After an unsuccessful challenge, Hill brought in Giles. With two men in scoring position and none out in the inning, Brett Gardner grounded to second to bring one of those men in. Judge then banged a double off of the left-field wall to tie the score. Gregorius sneaked a single past Correa into short left field, setting the stage for Sanchez’s go-ahead hit.

The Astros’ problem, it is pretty clear, is their bullpen. Their offense has generally struggled this series, but they led the league in regular-season homers for a reason. They boast two dominant starting pitchers and a few more intriguing options.

In relief, it’s Giles or bust, and even he faltered Tuesday.

The Yankees do not have the same problem. Closer Aroldis Chapman fired a perfect ninth to secure the victory.

