MLB: Bautista, Braves agree to a deal

Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez was put on the 10-day disabled list after straining his right hamstring while running in the outfield with other pitchers before batting practice. He had been scheduled to pitch Thursday against the New York Mets. ... The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Chicago Cubs was called off because of poor weather and rescheduled for Thursday afternoon. It was the 25th postponement in the first three weeks of the season.