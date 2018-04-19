MLB: Bautista, Braves agree to a deal

Six-time All-Star Jose Bautista agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Bautista, 37, would receive a $1-million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man major league roster. He will report to the Braves' extended spring-training complex in Florida to work himself into game condition and play third base.
He batted .203 with 23 home runs and 65 runs batted in last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and has hit at least 22 home runs the last eight seasons, including a career-best 54 with the Blue Jays in 2010. He has four seasons with at least 100 RBIs.
Diamondbacks' Walker to have elbow surgery
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker is headed for season-ending surgery to repair a partial elbow ligament tear.
Walker had an MRI exam Tuesday, then sought a second opinion and was headed back to Arizona on Wednesday after speaking with a doctor in New York.
Etc.
Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez was put on the 10-day disabled list after straining his right hamstring while running in the outfield with other pitchers before batting practice. He had been scheduled to pitch Thursday against the New York Mets. ... The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Chicago Cubs was called off because of poor weather and rescheduled for Thursday afternoon. It was the 25th postponement in the first three weeks of the season.