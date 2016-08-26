Blue Jays acquire Dioner Navarro for depth at catcher

The Toronto Blue Jays have added depth at catcher for the stretch run by re-acquiring veteran switch-hitter Dioner Navarro from the Chicago White Sox.

The Blue Jays sent minor league left-hander Colton Turner to Chicago in Friday's waiver deal. Navarro is likely to be the backup in Toronto behind Russell Martin.

The 32-year-old Navarro spent two seasons with the Blue Jays before signing a one-year, $4-million deal with the White Sox as a free agent in December. He has struggled this season, hitting .210 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 85 games.

“I could see the smile through the phone,” General Manager Ross Atkins said. “This should be a boost of energy for him, coming into a contender.”

Mets to skip deGrom

Trying to make a push in the crowded NL playoff race, the New York Mets plan to skip struggling right-hander Jacob deGrom the next time through the rotation.

The team said it hadn't decided who will start in deGrom's place Monday night against Miami, another club in the wild-card hunt. New York Manager Terry Collins rattled off five potential candidates: Sean Gilmartin, Seth Lugo, Logan Verrett, Gabriel Ynoa and Rafael Montero.

The latter three are in the minors. Lugo, who earned his first major league win Thursday night at St. Louis, would have only three days of rest after throwing 82 pitches against the Cardinals. He exited with cramping in his right calf but was fine by Friday, the Mets said.

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, deGrom is 7-7 with a 2.96 ERA in 143 innings. He had been on an extended roll, lowering his ERA to 2.29, before getting rocked for 13 runs and 25 hits over 9 2/3 innings in his last two outings, against San Francisco and St. Louis.

Etc.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have activated center fielder A.J. Pollock and he was in the lineup for Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds Pollock, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner last season, broke his right elbow in a head-first slide at home in a preseason game two days before the start of the regular season. … The Colorado Rockies called up Stephen Cardullo from triple-A Albuquerque, the first time the 28-year-old infielder-outfielder has been on an active major league roster.

Texas Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress, twice suspended in the minor leagues for violating drug rules, was away from the team Friday following his overnight arrest in Dallas on a drunken driving charge. The club placed Jeffress on the restricted list. GM Jon Daniels said he expected the former Milwaukee closer acquired in a trade Aug. 1 to be back with the team Saturday. … The Tampa Bay Rays will release outfielder Desmond Jennings on Saturday. Jennings has been on the disabled list with hamstring and knee injuries for all but five days since July 4. The 29-year-old hit .200 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 65 games this season.