Mets' Walker has a herniated disk

Second baseman Neil Walker was out of the New York Mets’ lineup for a fourth straight day and the team revealed Wednesday he has a herniated disk in his back.

The Mets were waiting for a second opinion on Walker’s condition to determine if surgery is necessary immediately or if he could try to play over the final 41/2 weeks of the regular season. He has 23 homers.

As expected, the Cleveland Indians acquired outfielder Coco Crisp in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. ... The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Eric Young Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash. They also sent outfielder Ben Gamel to Seattle for minor league right-handers Juan De Paula and Jio Orozco. ... The Baltimore Orioles have acquired outfielder Michael Bourn from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a minor leaguer, claimed outfielder Drew Stubbs from Texas and cut Kyle Lobstein just two hours after getting the left-hander from Pittsburgh. ... The Miami Marlins have put pitcher David Phelps on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique.