Mets’ Neil Walker is finished for season

New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker will have surgery for a herniated disk in his back and miss the rest of the season.

Walker made the announcement Thursday before the wild-card contenders played Miami. “It just wasn't getting better,” he said.

The Mets will use Wilmer Flores and Kelly Johnson at second base. Walker, in his first season with the Mets, tied a career high with 23 home runs while batting .282 with 55 runs batted in.

The Chicago Cubs expect starter John Lackey (strained right shoulder) to return this weekend and pitch against San Francisco. ...

The Boston Red Sox are adding prospect Yoan Moncada to the major league roster. The Cuban infielder signed with Boston for a $31.5-million bonus in 2015.