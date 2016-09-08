Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's aching elbow is not a season-ending injury, team says

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who left his start Wednesday in the third inning because of discomfort in the back of his right elbow, has a strained flexor mass and there is no timetable for his return.

Paul Lessard, Washington’s director of athletic training, says the injury is not season ending and the ligament Strasburg had repaired with Tommy John surgery in 2011 is unaffected.

Strasburg left his start Wednesday after feeling a pinch in the back of his throwing elbow.

Strasburg began the season 13-0 but went on the disabled list with an elbow problem last month. The 28-year-old's start Wednesday was his first since coming off the DL. Lessard says the new injury is unrelated to the one that landed Strasburg on the DL.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed veteran shortstop Alexei Ramirez before Thursday night's game against the New York Yankees. Ramirez was released by the San Diego Padres on Sunday after losing his job as the team's starting shortstop. Ramirez, who turns 35 on Sept. 22, hit .240 with five homers and 41 RBIs in 128 games with San Diego, starting 109 games at shortstop, three in right field and one at designated hitter. ...

The Atlanta Braves' first game in their new ballpark will be against the New York Yankees — even though it'll only be an exhibition and won't be open to fans who aren't season ticket holders. The Braves have announced plans to open their new SunTrust Park by playing an exhibition against the Yankees on March 31, 2017. It will close spring training.