Cole is done for the season

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole will not pitch again in 2016, sidelined by posterior elbow inflammation. He went 7-10 with a 3.88 earned-run average over 116 innings in 21 starts.

Cole, 26, will finish the season on the 60-day disabled list, his third trip to the DL this season. He injured his rib cage before spring training, strained his right triceps in June and first felt elbow discomfort in August. He sat out for two weeks, then gave up five runs in two innings Monday.

“I’m disappointed,” Cole said. “There’s just not enough time to recover.”

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson is day to day with a sore right hip, but the reigning American League most valuable player hopes to return Wednesday. Donaldson, currently in an 0-for-23 skid, jammed his hip sliding into a base in Sunday’s loss to Boston.