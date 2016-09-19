Mets might get Steven Matz back

Manager Terry Collins of the New York Mets said Monday that left-hander Steven Matz may throw a bullpen session Wednesday and could rejoin the rotation Sunday against Philadelphia at Citi Field.

Matz hasn’t pitched since Aug. 14 because of shoulder tightness. He who would be limited to 40 to 50 pitches.

He would follow right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday and Sept. 30 at Philadelphia, which would line him up to start the National League wild-card game Oct. 5 with normal four days’ rest.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Steve Pearce will have surgery on flexor tendons in his right forearm and is out for the rest of the season. Baltimore put Pearce on the 60-day disabled list Sunday. ...

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza will have season-ending surgery for a hip impingement.