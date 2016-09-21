Mets' Jacob deGrom has surgery while teammate Steven Matz likely to return Friday

Left-hander Steven Matz is tentatively scheduled to return to the New York Mets' injury-ravaged rotation Friday night while right-handed starter Jacob deGrom had surgery Wednesday to reposition the ulnar nerve in his right elbow and is expected to be ready for spring training next year, the team said.

Right-hander Matt Harvey also is out for the season following surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, and Zack Wheeler never made it back this year from Tommy John surgery in March 2015.

Matz threw a bullpen session Wednesday at Citi Field, and Manager Terry Collins said he is confident Matz will be able to start against Philadelphia. But before committing to him, the team will wait to see how Matz feels Thursday.

If he does take the ball, the rookie will likely be limited to about 50-60 pitches.

“He hasn't pitched in a month, so we've got to be very careful with how we approach it,” Collins said.

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa would be in line to follow Matz against the Phillies. Ynoa made his first major league start Sunday versus Minnesota, allowing one run and striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Matz has not pitched since Aug. 14 because of tightness in his left shoulder. He initially was penciled in to return Sept. 1, but was scratched after feeling discomfort when playing catch a day after he threw off a mound.

Matz had been pitching with a bone spur in his elbow before going on the disabled list last month. He is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts this season for the Mets, who began the day tied with San Francisco and St. Louis for the two NL wild cards.

Atlanta Braves reliever Jose Ramirez has dropped the appeal of his three-game suspension for throwing a pitch near the head of Miami Marlins ace Jose Fernandez. Ramirez began serving his penalty Wednesday night against the New York Mets. He is eligible to return Saturday against the Marlins.