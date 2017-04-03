MLB: Stephen Piscotty signs six-year deal

A day after they signed a legacy contract with one of their all-time greats, the St. Louis Cardinals went back to work locking up their young nucleus, finalizing a six-year, $33.5-million deal with right fielder Stephen Piscotty that has a team option for a seventh season.

Piscotty, the latest Cardinals youngster to agree to a long-term contract, signed a day after catcher Yadier Molina finalized a three-year, $60-million deal covering 2018-20. Piscotty’s deal is in line with previous pre-arbitration contracts with infielders Matt Carpenter and Kolten Wong and star pitcher Carlos Martinez, whose five-year, $51-million deal in February continued a pattern of locking up homegrown talent for a team intent on remaining relevant as a mid-market club in the NL Central, currently ruled by the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

Emotional return

Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley sang the national anthem on an emotional opening day in Arlington, Texas, for a 50-year-old cancer survivor returning to full-time duties after more than a year away. Beasley missed last season while getting treatment for rectal cancer that was diagnosed before spring training in 2016. A year ago, he was in the middle of aggressive chemotherapy. Today he is cancer-free, the team said.

Etc.

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard left his start after six innings because of a blister on his right middle finger. He gave up no runs but got no decision in the Mets’ 6-0 win over Atlanta. . . . Seattle ace Felix Hernandez (0-1), making his 10th opening-day start, left after five innings because of groin tightness. He took the loss as Houston beat the Mariners 3-0.