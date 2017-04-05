MLB: Desmond Jennings gets deal with Mets

The New York Mets announced Wednesday that they signed outfielder Desmond Jennings to a minor league contract and assigned him to triple-A Las Vegas.

Jennings, 30, has played seven seasons in the majors with Tampa Bay. He hit .195 in 18 games for Cincinnati during spring training this year before being released.

He could provide the Mets with insurance in case Gold Glove center fielder Juan Lagares, also a right-handed hitter, needs more time to heal from an oblique injury.

Jennings is a .245 career hitter with 55 home runs, 191 RBIs and 95 steals.

Piscotty is OK

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty passed concussion tests after being hit in the head by a throw by Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez while scoring on a slide in the fifth inning Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Piscotty was hit by a pitch from Jake Arrieta in the same inning and then struck on an arm on a throw by catcher Willson Contreras while stealing second base.

The game between the Cubs and Cardinals on Wednesday was postponed because of rain and will be played Thursday, but Piscotty is considered doubtful for the game.