MLB: Posey is put on seven-day DL

Catcher Buster Posey was put on the seven-day disabled list Tuesday by the San Francisco Giants because of concussion symptoms, a day after he was struck in the helmet by a 94-mph fastball from Taijuan Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Catcher Tim Federowicz had his contract purchased from triple-A Sacramento to take Posey’s place and right-hander Clayton Blackburn was designated for assignment.

Kemp goes on DL

Outfielder Matt Kemp was put on the 10-day DL by the Atlanta Braves because of a right hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Kemp is eight for 16 with four doubles and two home runs.

Infielder Johan Camargo was recalled from triple-A Gwinnett to take Kemp’s roster spot.

Segura is sidelined

Shortstop Jean Segura was put on the 10-day DL by the Seattle Mariners because of a strained right hamstring.

Segura is hitting .313 with 10 hits and six runs scored.

Seattle called up infielder Mike Freeman from triple-A Tacoma.