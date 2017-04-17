MLB: Athletics lose Semien and Graveman

The Oakland Athletics placed right-hander Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of a strained right shoulder, and said shortstop Marcus Semien will have surgery Tuesday for a broken bone in his right wrist.

Graveman started opening day and is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA. But he exited after five innings and 74 pitches Friday against Houston.

Semien’s wrist was an issue since spring training. The A’s said the former California Golden Bear will be reevaluated in late May.

Rangers’ Dyson on DL

Texas put struggling closer Sam Dyson on the 10-day DL with a right hand contusion. Manager Jeff Banister said Matt Bush would get the first save opportunities in the absence of Dyson, who has blown all three of his save chances and allowed 13 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings this season.

The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Carl Edwards Jr. from the bereavement list and put infielder Tommy La Stella on the bereavement list.

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia pitched an inning for double-A Binghamton as he prepares to return from a 15-game suspension stemming from an altercation with his wife last fall.