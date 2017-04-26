MLB: Seattle puts Felix Hernandez, Mitch Haniger on the DL

Right-handed ace Felix Hernandez was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday because of right shoulder inflammation.

Hernandez lasted only two innings in Seattle’s 19-9 loss at Detroit on Tuesday.

The Mariners also put former Cal Poly San Luis Obispo star outfielder Mitch Haniger on the DL because of a strained right oblique.

Boston reliever Matt Barnes dropped his appeal of a four-game suspension for throwing behind the head of Baltimore’s Manny Machado and began serving it. ...

Infielder Gift Ngoepe, 27, called up by Pittsburgh from triple A, became the first African player to reach the majors. Ngoepe, from South Africa, had a single and a walk in three plate appearances against the Chicago Cubs. The club sent reliever Dovydos Neverauskas to the minors. He became the first Lithuania-born and raised player to pitch in the majors when he appeared in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Cubs on Monday. ...

Washington put reliever Koda Glover on the 10-day DL because of a hip impingement. ... San Francisco put outfielder Denard Span on the 10-day DL because of a shoulder injury and shortstop Brandon Crawford on the bereavement list.