Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has partially torn lat

The New York Mets placed ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

The team said there was no timetable for Syndergaard’s return, but left-hander Steven Matz missed two months with a similar injury in 2015. Matz currently is on the DL with left elbow irritation, and general manager Sandy Alderson said he may look outside the organization for pitching help.

Syndergaard (1-2) left Sunday’s 23-5 loss to Washington in the second inning after allowing five runs in the first. Two days earlier he’d said he felt fine and refused an MRI test, after complaining of biceps and shoulder discomfort.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera is expected to be activated Tuesday after 10 days on the DL because of a groin injury. . . . Outfielder Ryan Braun was out of Milwaukee’s lineup a day after exiting a game because of tightness in his right trapezius muscle. . . . Toronto put right-hander Aaron Sanchez back on the DL because of a split fingernail, a day after he’d ended a DL stint caused by a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.