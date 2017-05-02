MLB: Ross demoted by Nationals

Right-hander Joe Ross was optioned Tuesday to triple-A Syracuse by the Washington Nationals.

Ross gave up 15 runs and 20 hits in 152/3 innings since his recall from the minors April 19. He gave up five runs and seven hits over four innings to the New York Mets on Sunday.

“His usually hard sinker wasn’t sinking and his usually sharp slider wasn’t sliding,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said.

Ross was 7-5 with a 3.43 earned-run average with Washington last season.

Etc.

First baseman Greg Bird was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees because of a bruised right ankle and center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury was out of the lineup because of an injury to his left elbow. ... Knuckleballer Steven Wright was put on the 10-day DL by the Boston Red Sox because of a sprained left knee.